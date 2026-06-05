Surathkal man loses ₹1.85L to Facebook ad for Kerala lottery

Claimed lottery win ₹12L, police probe

After paying ₹100 to pick two numbers, he was told he'd won ₹12 lakh, if only he paid some "fees" first.

Trusting the scammer, he shared his personal details and ended up transferring nearly ₹1.85 lakh for supposed taxes and charges.

When no prize showed up, he went all the way to Thiruvananthapuram, only to learn from officials that it was all fake.

He has filed a police complaint, and an investigation is underway to catch those behind the scam.