Surathkal man loses ₹1.85L to Facebook ad for Kerala lottery
India
A 50-year-old from Surathkal lost ₹1.85 lakh after falling for a Kerala lottery ad on Facebook.
Drawn in by the promise of big winnings for just ₹50 a ticket, he contacted the number in the ad and spoke to someone calling himself Naveen.
Claimed lottery win ₹12L, police probe
After paying ₹100 to pick two numbers, he was told he'd won ₹12 lakh, if only he paid some "fees" first.
Trusting the scammer, he shared his personal details and ended up transferring nearly ₹1.85 lakh for supposed taxes and charges.
When no prize showed up, he went all the way to Thiruvananthapuram, only to learn from officials that it was all fake.
He has filed a police complaint, and an investigation is underway to catch those behind the scam.