Tamil Nadu eases Jallikattu rules after CM Stalin's visit
India
Tamil Nadu just made it easier to join jallikattu, the state's famous bull-taming festival.
After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's recent visit to Alanganallur, districts can now register participants without using online portals—a big change from earlier rules that slowed things down.
Why does it matter?
The new relaxations mean tamers don't need mandatory life insurance anymore; instead, the state will offer compensation if needed.
Organizers also no longer have to deal with stamp paper paperwork.
These updates are meant to cut red tape and help keep this cultural tradition alive, especially in places like Pudukkottai where jallikattu is huge.