Tamil Nadu government closes 717 Tasmac liquor shops this week
India
Big update from Tamil Nadu: the state government has closed 717 Tasmac liquor shops, following Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's orders.
The closures happened in two phases this week, with Madurai and Coimbatore seeing the biggest numbers.
Chennai and Salem were not far behind.
Most of 3,474 Tasmac employees redeployed
This move affected 3,474 Tasmac employees, but most have already been shifted to other nearby outlets, so job loss is not a huge worry right now.
The decision came after a detailed review, and even some bars attached to these shops were shut.
Even with fewer stores, Tasmac is still bringing in serious cash for the state, about ₹150 crore every day from liquor sales.