Tamil Nadu government closes 717 Tasmac liquor shops this week

Most of 3,474 Tasmac employees redeployed

This move affected 3,474 Tasmac employees, but most have already been shifted to other nearby outlets, so job loss is not a huge worry right now.

The decision came after a detailed review, and even some bars attached to these shops were shut.

Even with fewer stores, Tasmac is still bringing in serious cash for the state, about ₹150 crore every day from liquor sales.