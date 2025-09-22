Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain floods homes, forces families to evacuate
India
Heavy rain has flooded about 50 homes on Kattabomman Street in Erode, with water mixed with sewage forcing families to move their things to higher ground.
Officials have temporarily relocated affected residents to a nearby school while waiting for the water to recede early on September 22.
Residents demand action after 2nd flood in 4 days
This is the second flood in four days, and people are frustrated with blocked sewage channels and poor maintenance.
After a visit from district officials on September 22, residents are hoping for actual fixes—like regular cleaning of sewage channels and precautionary measures—to prevent this from happening again.