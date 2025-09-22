Next Article
UP bans caste names in police records, public areas
India
Uttar Pradesh just banned using caste names in police records and public areas, following a High Court order.
Now, FIRs and arrest memos will list only parents' names—no more caste details.
The government is also removing caste symbols and slogans from police station noticeboards, vehicles, and signboards.
Caste identity runs deep in UP's politics and daily life
By scrapping these references, the state hopes to reduce discrimination and make things fairer.
Still, leaders like Akhilesh Yadav say real change needs more than just new rules; tackling old attitudes will take time.