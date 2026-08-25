Tamil Nadu proposes color coding for government educational building safety
India
Tamil Nadu has proposed introducing a colour-coding method to show how safe buildings housing government-run educational institutions are.
The goal: safer campuses and better facilities for students.
Colour codes, MLAs notified, maintenance budget
Red stickers mean the building needs to close right away for repairs, yellow means urgent fixes are needed, and green says the place is safe for the next five years.
Survey results will be shared with local MLAs so problems don't slip through the cracks.
Plus, there's now a dedicated budget just for maintenance, so hopefully no more waiting ages for things to get fixed.