Tamil Nadu to get a rainy break from the cold, starting January 23

Rain kicks off along the coast, then heads inland

Rainfall will first hit coastal areas and spread inland by the weekend.

According to V.R. Durai from the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, expect nights to feel warmer once clouds roll in with the rain.

Since New Year's, Tamil Nadu has already seen more rain than usual—especially in places like Coimbatore and Thanjavur—so this wet spell just adds to an already rainy winter.