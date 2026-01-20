Tamil Nadu to get a rainy break from the cold, starting January 23
India
Get ready for a weather switch-up—Tamil Nadu is set to see rain from January 23 after a stretch of chilly nights.
The Regional Meteorological Centre says Chennai may stay cool (forecasts indicate around 19-20°C at night on Jan 21), but an upper air circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal will bring in showers soon after.
Rain kicks off along the coast, then heads inland
Rainfall will first hit coastal areas and spread inland by the weekend.
According to V.R. Durai from the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, expect nights to feel warmer once clouds roll in with the rain.
Since New Year's, Tamil Nadu has already seen more rain than usual—especially in places like Coimbatore and Thanjavur—so this wet spell just adds to an already rainy winter.