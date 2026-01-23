Tamil Nadu: Yellow alert for heavy rain till Jan 26
Heads up if you're in Chennai, Tiruvallur, or Cuddalore—the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow alert on January 24 for possible heavy rain (up to 11.5cm).
Parts of Tamil Nadu can expect light to moderate showers during this stretch, thanks to an easterly trough, but things should dry up by the 27th.
Why does this matter?
This weather update is important if you're planning travel, classes, or outdoor plans—rain could affect those plans.
The RMC has also called off its earlier heavy rain warning for interior areas on January 25 since the current weather system is moving faster than expected.
As Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, V.R. Durai explained, these easterly waves usually wrap up with the northeast monsoon in December but are hanging around a bit longer this year.
Chilly vibes in Chennai and beyond
Chennai saw some light rain on Friday, while places like Namakkal and Tirupattur dipped to a chilly 15.6°C—and hill stations like Kodaikanal got as cold as 5.4°C!
So if you're heading out, maybe grab an umbrella and a jacket.