Tamil Nadu: Yellow alert for heavy rain till Jan 26

Why does this matter?

This weather update is important if you're planning travel, classes, or outdoor plans—rain could affect those plans.

The RMC has also called off its earlier heavy rain warning for interior areas on January 25 since the current weather system is moving faster than expected.

As Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, V.R. Durai explained, these easterly waves usually wrap up with the northeast monsoon in December but are hanging around a bit longer this year.