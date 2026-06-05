Tata Communications office fire in South Delhi injures 2 firefighters
India
Early Friday morning, a fire broke out on the third floor of the Tata Communications office in Greater Kailash-1, South Delhi.
Two firefighters, Sandeep and Suresh, were hurt while tackling the flames and were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for medical attention after sustaining burns.
Blaze contained by 5:30am.
Delhi Fire Service got the emergency call at 2:47am and rushed eight fire trucks to the scene, later sending three more as things escalated.
The team managed to contain the blaze by 5:30am with cooling work continuing by 7:05am.
Thankfully, even though part of the building was damaged, nearly 200 square feet was affected.
Tata Communications has yet to comment.