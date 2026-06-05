Tata Communications office fire in South Delhi injures 2 firefighters

Blaze contained by 5:30am.

Delhi Fire Service got the emergency call at 2:47am and rushed eight fire trucks to the scene, later sending three more as things escalated.

The team managed to contain the blaze by 5:30am with cooling work continuing by 7:05am.

Thankfully, even though part of the building was damaged, nearly 200 square feet was affected.

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