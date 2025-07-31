Next Article
Teacher sprays boy's private parts with glass cleaner in Mumbai
An eight-year-old boy at Howard English School near Mumbai was sprayed with glass cleaner on his private parts by his teacher, Nidah Nizauddin, after she accused him of causing a smell in class.
The child denied it and was visibly upset, but the teacher went ahead anyway.
Teacher had no formal qualifications
The boy's mother reported the incident and found out the teacher had no formal qualifications.
After her complaint sparked outrage, state officials launched an investigation and ordered the school to shut down within days due to serious lapses.
A meeting between parents and education officials is set for July 31, with authorities promising accountability and steps to prevent such incidents in future.