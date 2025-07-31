Next Article
UP: ASP's wife found dead at home, probe underway
In a sad turn of events, Nitesh Singh—the wife of additional superintendent of police posted with the CB-CID, Mukesh Pratap Singh—was found dead at their Lucknow home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it looks like suicide, and her husband wasn't home when it happened.
Body sent for postmortem
Nitesh's body has been sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.
According to police official Mamta Rani Chaudhary, Nitesh had been dealing with some health issues before her death.
Investigators are still looking into what might have led to this tragedy.