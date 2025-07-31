Bengaluru auto unions oppose fare hike, ask drivers not to
Bengaluru's auto rickshaw drivers aren't on board with the 20% fare hike set for August 1, 2025.
Their unions have told drivers not to update their meters, which could mean major transport headaches across the city—about 50,000 drivers are expected to join in.
The new fares would bump up the minimum charge from ₹30 to ₹36 for two kilometers and raise per kilometer rates from ₹15 to ₹18.
Unions demand base fare of ₹40
Auto unions say this increase doesn't match rising costs and inflation—they're pushing for a base fare of ₹40 and ₹20 per kilometer instead.
Despite voicing concerns to officials, they haven't heard back.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy says the new rates are well-researched and must be followed.
Meanwhile, the Legal Metrology Department is waiting on official instructions before updating any meters.