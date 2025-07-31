Bengaluru auto unions oppose fare hike, ask drivers not to India Jul 31, 2025

Bengaluru's auto rickshaw drivers aren't on board with the 20% fare hike set for August 1, 2025.

Their unions have told drivers not to update their meters, which could mean major transport headaches across the city—about 50,000 drivers are expected to join in.

The new fares would bump up the minimum charge from ₹30 to ₹36 for two kilometers and raise per kilometer rates from ₹15 to ₹18.