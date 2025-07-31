Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: India plants trees over 94Lha

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with over 23 lakh hectares planted, followed by Telangana and Gujarat. States like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh also pitched in under existing schemes like Green India Mission (GIM) and CAMPA—no brand-new programs needed.

Keeping saplings alive

It's not just about putting saplings in the ground—the real challenge is helping them survive.

State forest teams are keeping an eye on things like soil quality and weather.

The good news: India's forest cover grew by over 20,000 sq km since 2019 and now covers about a quarter of the country.

New projects also have to include greenbelts to keep this momentum going.