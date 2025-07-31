Kerala: 6 cops suspended for leaking info on sand smuggling
Six police officers from Kumbla police station in Kasaragod, Kerala, have been suspended for tipping off a sand smuggling gang.
The issue came to light after Moideen, a tipper driver caught for illegal sand mining, had his phone checked—revealing WhatsApp chats and calls with the officers relaying operational details.
Cops were at Kumbla station
The suspended officers include senior civil police officers P.M. Abdul Salam, A.K. Vinod Kumar, and Linesh, civil police officers A.M. Manu and M.K. Anoop, plus driver Krishna Prasad—most were at Kumbla station.
Their involvement was flagged by their own Station House Officer and confirmed by district officials, leading to immediate suspension based on clear evidence.
The case highlights how insider help can make it tough to fight illegal sand mining in Kerala, pushing authorities to tighten oversight within the force.