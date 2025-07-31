Kerala: 6 cops suspended for leaking info on sand smuggling

Cops were at Kumbla station

The suspended officers include senior civil police officers P.M. Abdul Salam, A.K. Vinod Kumar, and Linesh, civil police officers A.M. Manu and M.K. Anoop, plus driver Krishna Prasad—most were at Kumbla station.

Their involvement was flagged by their own Station House Officer and confirmed by district officials, leading to immediate suspension based on clear evidence.

The case highlights how insider help can make it tough to fight illegal sand mining in Kerala, pushing authorities to tighten oversight within the force.