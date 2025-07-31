Next Article
Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam opens gates after heavy rainfall
Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Dam has opened five gates after water levels jumped over 3 meters in just a day, now coming close to its maximum capacity.
The sudden rise is thanks to heavy inflows from Madhya Pradesh's Omkareshwar and Indirasagar dams, all fueled by intense monsoon rains.
Villages on alert as dam nears full capacity
With the dam now 74% full and still generating power, officials are carefully releasing extra water downstream—about 1.37 lakh cusecs—to lower flood risk.
Riverbank villages in Narmada district are on high alert as more rain is expected, and authorities are following strict safety protocols to keep everyone safe.