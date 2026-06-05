Teen researcher Rylen Anil finds JEE Advanced 2026 data exposure
India
Rylen Anil, a 16-year-old cybersecurity researcher, found a glitch in the JEE Advanced 2026 results portal that left personal information in about 179.6k result records and about 187.3k admit-card PDFs exposed.
He made it clear he just downloaded a few files to check the issue and deleted them right after; he didn't keep or misuse any data.
IIT Roorkee confirms results stored read-only
IIT Roorkee fixed the problem quickly and confirmed everything was stored in read-only mode, so no one could change the results. This put worries about tampering to rest.
Rylen has flagged other big security issues recently too, like leaks on CBSE's re-evaluation portal and NTA's re-exam site, proving he's got quite an eye for keeping things safe online.