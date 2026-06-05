Teen researcher Rylen Anil finds JEE Advanced 2026 data exposure

IIT Roorkee confirms results stored read-only

IIT Roorkee fixed the problem quickly and confirmed everything was stored in read-only mode, so no one could change the results. This put worries about tampering to rest.

Rylen has flagged other big security issues recently too, like leaks on CBSE's re-evaluation portal and NTA's re-exam site, proving he's got quite an eye for keeping things safe online.