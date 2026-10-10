Telangana ACB finds 9.41cr assets linked to V Narasimha Rao
Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) just found a massive stash of assets, worth ₹9.41 crore, identified in a disproportionate assets case against V Narasimha Rao, District Manager (Technical) of the Civil Supplies Department in Mahabubabad district.
Raids at seven spots linked to Rao, his family, and associates turned up open plots, agricultural lands, buildings, a Hyundai Creta, a TVS Jupiter, a Honda Activa, household articles, gold and silver ornaments, cash, and a suspected rice mill, and now legal action is underway.
Market value estimated over 50cr
The ACB found five open plots in Khammam and agricultural land in Suryapet, plus properties officially valued at ₹1.58 crore.
They also identified a Hyundai Creta, household goods estimated at ₹33.48 lakh, and gold, silver, and cash totaling nearly ₹9.55 lakh.
Investigators think the market value could actually top ₹50 crore, and they're also looking into a rice mill possibly bought under someone else's name.
The probe is still ongoing.