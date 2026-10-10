Telangana ACB finds 9.41cr assets linked to V Narasimha Rao

The ACB found five open plots in Khammam and agricultural land in Suryapet, plus properties officially valued at ₹1.58 crore.

They also identified a Hyundai Creta, household goods estimated at ₹33.48 lakh, and gold, silver, and cash totaling nearly ₹9.55 lakh.

Investigators think the market value could actually top ₹50 crore, and they're also looking into a rice mill possibly bought under someone else's name.

The probe is still ongoing.