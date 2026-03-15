Telangana: BRS ex-MLA, MP among 10 detained at drug bust
India
Former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy was present when about 2gm of cocaine were seized during a late-night raid by Telangana Police's EAGLE force at his Moinabad farmhouse.
The police acted on a tip about a drug party, finding Reddy and around 10 others, including a woman, an Eluru MP, and a Delhi politician, at the scene.
Investigation still under way
None of those present agreed to identify themselves or take drug tests, so the investigation is still under way.
Meanwhile, Reddy was summoned for questioning in connection with an older drugs case (date not specified in the source).
He has strongly denied any wrongdoing, saying he will resign if proven guilty and challenging BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar to back up his claims.