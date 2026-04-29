Telangana couple leave 2 daughters at police station during counseling
India
In Telangana, a couple left their two young daughters at a police station during a counseling session meant to resolve their marital issues.
Things escalated when Lalitha, the mother, decided to end the marriage right there and removed her marital symbols.
Both parents then walked out, leaving their two daughters behind.
Police comfort girl's grandmother assumes care
The girls were scared and in tears, but police officers quickly stepped in to comfort them.
Since the parents didn't respond to calls, the children's grandmother was contacted and took them into her care.
Community elders are now working with police to counsel the couple, with everyone focused on making sure the children are safe and supported through this tough time.