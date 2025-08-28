Telangana floods: CM Reddy focuses on rescue efforts India Aug 28, 2025

Telangana's Kamareddy and Medak districts just got hit with their heaviest rainfall in 50 years—Argonda saw a wild 44cm of rain in a single day.

The flooding has turned daily life upside down, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy checking out the damage from above and focusing rescue efforts where they're needed most.