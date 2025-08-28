Next Article
Telangana floods: CM Reddy focuses on rescue efforts
Telangana's Kamareddy and Medak districts just got hit with their heaviest rainfall in 50 years—Argonda saw a wild 44cm of rain in a single day.
The flooding has turned daily life upside down, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy checking out the damage from above and focusing rescue efforts where they're needed most.
Floods have wrecked roads and railways, including a collapsed track in Bhiknoor and cave-ins along NH-44.
Over 500 people have been rescued so far thanks to SDRF, NDRF teams, and Army help—even as crews deal with tough situations like wall collapses.