Telangana HC tells police: No more forcing people to pay traffic fines
India
The Telangana High Court has told the police to stop pressuring people into paying old traffic fines.
Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar made it clear: if you want to pay your fine, go ahead—but if not, the only option is legal action, not harassment.
Why this matters and what's next
The petitioner's counsel argued that, by law, a special government notification is needed before cops can settle these fines without prosecution—and that, the counsel contended, no such notification has been issued.
So for now, no one can be forced to pay up on the spot.
The case will be back in court on February 3 for more updates.