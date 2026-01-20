Telangana: Man killed over ₹23 debt dispute
India
A small argument over just ₹23 between two construction workers, Mahesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj, turned tragic during Sankranti celebrations in Ananthasagar, Telangana.
What started as a simple disagreement quickly escalated, with Kumar allegedly attacking Siraj, leading to his death.
Quick police action and aftermath
Police tracked down Kumar within two days near Masaipet. He admitted to the crime when questioned.
Officers found key evidence like his bloodstained shirt and the rock used in the attack.
Kumar has been arrested and is now in judicial custody—a sad reminder of how even minor disputes can spiral out of control.