Telangana man sets woman on fire for refusing marriage proposal
In Mahabubabad, Telangana, a 28-year-old woman named Padma was allegedly set ablaze by Anjaiah, in his 40s, after she turned down his marriage proposal.
The attack happened on February 17, 2026 at her mother's house.
Both Padma and Anjaiah suffered serious burns and were transferred to a government hospital in Warangal; some reports say they remain in critical condition.
Man has been harassing Padma for the past 3 years
Padma had been living apart from her husband for the past three years and supporting her kids by running a vegetable cart near Anjaiah's shop.
Over time, he pressured her to marry him and reportedly harassed her when she refused.
On the day of the attack, he allegedly doused her with petrol before setting her on fire—getting injured himself in the process.
Police have filed an attempt to murder case against Anjaiah based on Padma's mother's complaint and further investigation is under way.