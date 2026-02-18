Telangana man sets woman on fire for refusing marriage proposal

Man has been harassing Padma for the past 3 years

Padma had been living apart from her husband for the past three years and supporting her kids by running a vegetable cart near Anjaiah's shop.

Over time, he pressured her to marry him and reportedly harassed her when she refused.

On the day of the attack, he allegedly doused her with petrol before setting her on fire—getting injured himself in the process.

Police have filed an attempt to murder case against Anjaiah based on Padma's mother's complaint and further investigation is under way.