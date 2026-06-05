Telangana raises property registration rates across 144 sub-registrar offices

Hyderabad hotspots and farmland rates rise

Urban hotspots like Kokapet, Raidurgam, and Nanakramguda are seeing the steepest hikes: some plot rates have doubled (Kokapet now at ₹47,600 per square yard).

Agricultural land minimums also jumped from ₹1.75 lakh to ₹2.75 lakh per acre.

Areas along Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road and major routes got pricier too; apartment values are up by 10% to 20%.

Registration charges stay at 7.5%, but higher property values mean you'll pay more overall if you're buying in these areas.