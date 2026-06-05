Telangana raises property registration rates across 144 sub-registrar offices
Telangana has bumped up property registration rates across all 144 sub-registrar offices, starting June 5, 2026.
The changes cover everything from farmland to city apartments, aiming to close the gap between official and real market values.
If you're thinking about buying land or a flat soon, these new rates could mean a bigger bill.
Hyderabad hotspots and farmland rates rise
Urban hotspots like Kokapet, Raidurgam, and Nanakramguda are seeing the steepest hikes: some plot rates have doubled (Kokapet now at ₹47,600 per square yard).
Agricultural land minimums also jumped from ₹1.75 lakh to ₹2.75 lakh per acre.
Areas along Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road and major routes got pricier too; apartment values are up by 10% to 20%.
Registration charges stay at 7.5%, but higher property values mean you'll pay more overall if you're buying in these areas.