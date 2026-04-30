Telangana SSC 2026 results announced with 95.15% pass rate
India
The Telangana SSC 2026 results are out!
This year, a strong 95.15% of students passed: out of over 500,000 who appeared, nearly all cleared the exam.
You can check your results online at bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org for the next 15 days.
Telangana girls outperform boys, Mulugu tops
Girls did especially well, with a pass rate of 96.26% compared to boys' 94.07%.
Mulugu district topped the charts at an impressive 99.3%, while Hyderabad had the lowest at just over 89%.
Subjects like Second Language and Social Studies saw almost everyone passing (over 99%).
If you didn't clear this time, don't stress: supplementary exams and revaluation options are available so you get another shot.