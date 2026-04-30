Telangana SSC 2026 results announced with 95.15% pass rate

Telangana girls outperform boys, Mulugu tops

Girls did especially well, with a pass rate of 96.26% compared to boys' 94.07%.

Mulugu district topped the charts at an impressive 99.3%, while Hyderabad had the lowest at just over 89%.

Subjects like Second Language and Social Studies saw almost everyone passing (over 99%).

If you didn't clear this time, don't stress: supplementary exams and revaluation options are available so you get another shot.