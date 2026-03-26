Telangana to invite overseas doctors for clinical, academic roles India Mar 26, 2026

Telangana is rolling out a plan to connect with doctors from the state who now work abroad, inviting them to lend their expertise whenever they visit.

The idea is to boost local healthcare by having these professionals help out in hospitals or teach while they are here.

To make things easy, the government is building a website where overseas doctors can find opportunities and sign up for clinical or academic gigs.