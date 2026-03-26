Telangana to invite overseas doctors for clinical, academic roles
Telangana is rolling out a plan to connect with doctors from the state who now work abroad, inviting them to lend their expertise whenever they visit.
The idea is to boost local healthcare by having these professionals help out in hospitals or teach while they are here.
To make things easy, the government is building a website where overseas doctors can find opportunities and sign up for clinical or academic gigs.
Chief minister reaching out to doctors personally
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already started reaching out personally to some of these doctors about joining in.
The Health Department will run the project, and there is talk of offering rewards for specialists who perform surgeries during their visits.
It is all part of a bigger push to level up healthcare in Telangana by tapping Telangana doctors settled abroad.