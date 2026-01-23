Telangana wants to bring the WEF summit to Hyderabad
Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has pitched Hyderabad as the host for an annual World Economic Forum (WEF) follow-up summit.
He made the proposal during the WEF summit in Davos in January 2026, aiming to speed up progress on Davos business agreements—saying a one-year gap between meetings is quite long for today's fast-paced business world.
Why does it matter?
This move could put Hyderabad on the global map, with WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens showing real interest—even with Saudi Arabia and China in the running.
It ties into Telangana's big vision of becoming a $3 trillion economy, powered by tech hubs and green data centers.
Recent wins like UPC Volt's ₹5,000 crore AI-ready data center and Schneider Electric's ₹623 crore expansion show that global players are already betting big on Telangana.
If this summit happens here, expect more jobs, investments, and opportunities for young professionals in the state.