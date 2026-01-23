Telangana wants to bring the WEF summit to Hyderabad

Why does it matter?

This move could put Hyderabad on the global map, with WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens showing real interest—even with Saudi Arabia and China in the running.

It ties into Telangana's big vision of becoming a $3 trillion economy, powered by tech hubs and green data centers.

Recent wins like UPC Volt's ₹5,000 crore AI-ready data center and Schneider Electric's ₹623 crore expansion show that global players are already betting big on Telangana.

If this summit happens here, expect more jobs, investments, and opportunities for young professionals in the state.