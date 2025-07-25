Next Article
Telangana's caste survey reveals 56% population belongs to backward classes
Telangana recently conducted a massive door-to-door caste survey, shifting focus from the usual dominant groups to 57 smaller sub-castes that often get overlooked.
The goal? Make sure government benefits in education, jobs, and financial aid actually reach those who need them most.
Over 1 crore households surveyed
Turns out, over half the state (56.36%) is made up of Backward Classes (BCs), which has sparked a push for 42% reservation for BCs in local bodies.
Plus, 4% of people don't belong to any caste at all.
With data from over a crore households, Telangana plans to use these findings as a blueprint for more inclusive and equal policies going forward.