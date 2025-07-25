Telangana's caste survey reveals 56% population belongs to backward classes

Over 1 crore households surveyed

Turns out, over half the state (56.36%) is made up of Backward Classes (BCs), which has sparked a push for 42% reservation for BCs in local bodies.

Plus, 4% of people don't belong to any caste at all.

With data from over a crore households, Telangana plans to use these findings as a blueprint for more inclusive and equal policies going forward.