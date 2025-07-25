'Sw-Grab' delivery boysYW pull off daring jewelry heist in Delhi India Jul 25, 2025

Two men dressed as Blinkit and Swiggy delivery guys pulled off a bold daytime robbery at Mansi Jewellers in Ghaziabad's Bridge Vihar colony on Friday.

Pretending to drop off a parcel, they flashed guns, grabbed 20kg of silver, 125gm of gold, and ₹20,000 in cash, then sped away on bikes.

The shop owner was out at the time, and one employee was hurt during their escape.