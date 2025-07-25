Next Article
'Sw-Grab' delivery boysYW pull off daring jewelry heist in Delhi
Two men dressed as Blinkit and Swiggy delivery guys pulled off a bold daytime robbery at Mansi Jewellers in Ghaziabad's Bridge Vihar colony on Friday.
Pretending to drop off a parcel, they flashed guns, grabbed 20kg of silver, 125gm of gold, and ₹20,000 in cash, then sped away on bikes.
The shop owner was out at the time, and one employee was hurt during their escape.
They are be digging into CCTV footage
Police quickly arrived on the scene and are digging into CCTV footage to track down the suspects and figure out how much planning went into this.
Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud assured that they're working hard to catch those behind this daring heist soon.