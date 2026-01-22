Telangana's wild weather: From record chills to sudden heat
India
Telangana just wrapped up a notably cold December (December 2025), with 18 days of serious chill.
But by mid-January 2026, things flipped—some localities, for instance Hyatt Nagar, recorded maximums about 3.3°C above normal, and the rise was attributed to the influence of northwesterly winds.
It's all part of the state's dramatic swing from winter cold to summer heat.
Why does it matter?
These rapid ups and downs aren't just numbers—Kohir hit a chilly 6.6°C, and even Hyderabad suburbs dropped below 9°C.
Now, experts say El Nino could make 2026 even hotter than 2025, raising concerns about heatwaves and possible strain on resources as summer gets closer.