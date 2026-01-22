Telangana's wild weather: From record chills to sudden heat India Jan 22, 2026

Telangana just wrapped up a notably cold December (December 2025), with 18 days of serious chill.

But by mid-January 2026, things flipped—some localities, for instance Hyatt Nagar, recorded maximums about 3.3°C above normal, and the rise was attributed to the influence of northwesterly winds.

It's all part of the state's dramatic swing from winter cold to summer heat.