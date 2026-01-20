Temple priest killed in Erode, suspect taken into custody
A 60-year-old temple priest named Madhan was attacked and killed with a wooden log while walking near the Centre Thotti Veterinary Hospital by Hasanur village in the Thalavadi hills (Erode area), on Monday night.
He was on his way to a shop when the assault happened and sadly didn't survive the injuries.
Suspect detained, police investigating
Police have detained the assailant and identified him as a resident of Gethesal who is believed to be mentally unstable.
Early reports suggest he may have attacked others too using the same log.
The suspect would be subjected to medical examination as police look into what led to these attacks.