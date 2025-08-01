Next Article
Terrorists linked to Pahalgam killings gunned down near Dachigam
Indian security forces took down three terrorists near Dachigam National Park—these were the same men linked to earlier civilian killings in Pahalgam.
The operation brought together the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police, showing a strong team effort against terrorism.
Items found at the site hint at possible Pakistan connections.
Phones show Pakistan ID links
Authorities are now digging into seized phones that reportedly have images of Pakistani ID cards. Tech experts are also checking out special radios (LoRa sets) to trace their source.
Other finds like Aadhaar cards suggest the group tried blending in locally, while gear like a GoPro harness and solar charger point to how prepared they were for action.