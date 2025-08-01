NewsBytes Explainer: Understanding the tragic 2023 Delhi Railway Station accident

Details of the incident

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained that things got out of hand after 8:15pm as more people carrying heavy loads crowded the bridge.

In total, over 49,000 tickets were sold that day—way above normal levels.

To support those affected, the government distributed ₹2.01 crore in compensation (including ₹10 lakh each to families who lost loved ones).

PM Modi shared his deep sadness about the tragedy and initially believed it was a stampede before details emerged.