NewsBytes Explainer: Understanding the tragic 2023 Delhi Railway Station accident
On February 15, 2023, a heartbreaking accident at New Delhi Railway Station left 18 people dead after a headload slipped from a passenger's shoulder, causing chaos on a crowded footbridge between Platforms 14 and 15.
The rush was unusually high that day, with thousands heading for the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Details of the incident
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained that things got out of hand after 8:15pm as more people carrying heavy loads crowded the bridge.
In total, over 49,000 tickets were sold that day—way above normal levels.
To support those affected, the government distributed ₹2.01 crore in compensation (including ₹10 lakh each to families who lost loved ones).
PM Modi shared his deep sadness about the tragedy and initially believed it was a stampede before details emerged.