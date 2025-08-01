SC refuses to bring political parties under POSH Act
The Supreme Court has decided not to bring political parties under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (POSH) Act.
A petition had asked for parties to be treated like employers and set up Internal Complaints Committees, but the court said this is up to Parliament, not the judiciary.
The petitioner was advised to challenge a Kerala High Court ruling that gave parties an exemption.
Women MPs can push for new laws: Chief Justice
Without these protections, women in politics have no formal way to report harassment—basically leaving them on their own if something goes wrong.
Chief Justice B.R. Gavai even suggested women MPs could push for new laws themselves.
Studies from UN Women and others show harassment in politics is a real problem, so many feel this decision misses a chance to make things safer and more fair for everyone involved in public life.