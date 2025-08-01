Next Article
Meghalaya CM asks Chhattisgarh officials to rethink nun trafficking charges
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has asked Chhattisgarh officials to rethink the charges against two Catholic nuns, Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethy Mary.
The nuns were arrested at Durg railway station on July 25 after a Bajrang Dal member accused them of forced conversion and trafficking involving women from Narayanpur district.
Sangma warns that such arrests could hurt religious freedom
Sangma called the allegations "harassment" in his letter to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, urging that the charges be dropped.
He highlighted petitions from Meghalaya's Catholic community asking for justice, and warned that such arrests could hurt peace and religious freedom.
National church leaders have also reached out to top government officials in support of the nuns.