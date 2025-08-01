IMD issues red alert for Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar

Landslides, waterlogging possible in North Bengal

Heavy rain could mean waterlogging, traffic jams, and even landslides in hilly areas like Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Kolkata and nearby districts are also on yellow alert for storms with gusty winds up to 40km/h till August 3.

IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during bad weather, keep an eye on updates, and avoid open spaces when lightning is around.