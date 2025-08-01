Next Article
IMD issues red alert for Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar
Heads up, North Bengal—IMD has issued red alerts for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on August 2 and 3, with very heavy rain (7-20cm) expected.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Coochbehar are on orange alert for similar downpours.
Thunderstorms are likely across the region all week.
Landslides, waterlogging possible in North Bengal
Heavy rain could mean waterlogging, traffic jams, and even landslides in hilly areas like Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
Kolkata and nearby districts are also on yellow alert for storms with gusty winds up to 40km/h till August 3.
IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during bad weather, keep an eye on updates, and avoid open spaces when lightning is around.