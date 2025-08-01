Next Article
India diversifies oil sources amid US penalties on Russian imports
India isn't backing down from its partnership with Russia, despite fresh US tariffs and penalties.
The new measures target India's imports of Russian oil and weapons, but Russia still remains a major energy supplier for the country—even with Washington implying economic risks.
Indian state-run refiners are looking more toward Middle Eastern suppliers
With US penalties and tariffs in play, Indian state-run refiners have started buying less Russian oil and are now looking more toward Middle Eastern and West African suppliers.
Big names like Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum are leading this shift, snapping up crude from places like Abu Dhabi to keep energy flowing while navigating global tensions.