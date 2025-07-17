The enigma of Nina Kutina: Future uncertain for Russian family
A Russian woman, Nina Kutina, and her two young daughters were discovered living in a cave near Karnataka's Ramateertha hills on July 11.
Authorities stepped in after realizing Kutina had overstayed her visa since 2017, moving the family to a detention facility for foreign nationals living in India illegally, associated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.
How the family survived
Kutina, who's traveled to around 20 countries, kept things running by storing groceries and picking up supplies from the nearby village.
The family swam in a local waterfall and made do with natural light.
Despite their offbeat setup, Kutina said her daughters were happy living this way.
Case highlights complexities of cross-border custody
Their story has sparked questions about immigration rules and child welfare.
With their father—an Israeli man—now seeking involvement, the case highlights how complicated cross-border custody can get when families live outside the usual system.