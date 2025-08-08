Next Article
Thief seen in cop's uniform during call with officer's wife
A Bengaluru police constable, Sonare H R, has been suspended after a thief was spotted wearing his police uniform during a WhatsApp video call with his wife.
The odd discovery came up while Indiranagar police were investigating a theft case on June 23—turns out the thief, Saleem Sheikh (also known as Bombay Saleem), was caught on camera in full cop gear.
How Saleem got his hands on the uniform
Saleem, who already has over 50 theft cases against him, managed to get access to the uniform when he was left alone in a hotel room after an earlier arrest.
Deputy Commissioner Devaraja D said Saleem used the moment to show off for his wife—a move that ended up costing Constable Sonare his job for negligence.
Police are now looking into how Saleem pulled off this stunt.