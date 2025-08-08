Thief seen in cop's uniform during call with officer's wife

How Saleem got his hands on the uniform

Saleem, who already has over 50 theft cases against him, managed to get access to the uniform when he was left alone in a hotel room after an earlier arrest.

Deputy Commissioner Devaraja D said Saleem used the moment to show off for his wife—a move that ended up costing Constable Sonare his job for negligence.

Police are now looking into how Saleem pulled off this stunt.