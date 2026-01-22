Three charred to death in bus-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh

There were 36 passengers on the bus when the accident happened. With the doors jammed shut, a passing DCM driver broke open windows so everyone could escape. Injured passengers were quickly taken to Nandyal Government Hospital by ambulance.

What's next?

Police say the tire burst caused the crash between 1:00am and 1:40am.

RFSL and FSL forensic teams from Kurnool were being sent to examine the cause, including whether the fire was caused by the collision or battery-related issues.

Roads and Buildings Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy called for top medical care for the injured and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.