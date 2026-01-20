Three injured in Ghatkopar industrial fire
India
A fire broke out Tuesday morning (Jan 20, 2026) at 10:20am at an industrial unit near a hospital in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, leaving three people hurt.
At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were underway, and the blaze was contained to just one floor.
Who got hurt and how are they doing?
The injured are Riyazuddin (30), Haddis Ali (51), and Valayat Ali (50).
Riyazuddin is in critical condition with 60% burns, while Haddis and Valayat have less severe burns—30% and 3%—and are stable at Rajawadi Hospital.
Fires keep happening in Ghatkopar
This isn't the first time for the area. In recent months, fires have hit business parks and buildings nearby—sometimes with serious injuries or even deaths.
It's a reminder that safety issues here need more attention.