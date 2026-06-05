Three staff arrested for negligence after Prasad Hospital ICU fire
India
A fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital, Muzaffarpur on June 4, leading to the heartbreaking loss of six patients.
Police have now arrested three staff members (the heads of maintenance and administration, plus a doctor who was supposed to be on duty in the ICU at the time of the incident but was allegedly absent) on charges of negligence.
Officials probe Prasad Hospital safety
Officials are investigating whether the hospital broke fire safety rules or building codes.
Families say the fire system and sprinklers didn't work, and claim staff didn't help during the chaos.
The victims have been identified, and relatives shared their struggle to find loved ones during the emergency.
Action against the hospital owner is expected once an official audit report comes in.