Three staff arrested for negligence after Prasad Hospital ICU fire India Jun 05, 2026

A fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital, Muzaffarpur on June 4, leading to the heartbreaking loss of six patients.

Police have now arrested three staff members (the heads of maintenance and administration, plus a doctor who was supposed to be on duty in the ICU at the time of the incident but was allegedly absent) on charges of negligence.