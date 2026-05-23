Thunderstorms bring relief to Pune Friday afternoon, Chinchwad records 60mm
India
Pune got a welcome break from days of scorching heat as thunderstorms rolled in on Friday afternoon.
Gusty winds kicked things off, followed by light to moderate rain: Chinchwad topped the charts with 60mm, while Hadapsar and NDA saw decent showers too.
IMD issues yellow alert in Maharashtra
According to the IMD, high temperatures plus moisture from the Arabian Sea triggered these storms.
Even with all that rain, some spots like Magarpatta still hit 41.5 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for more thunderstorms and lightning in Central Maharashtra and Marathwada today, but heads up, this isn't the monsoon yet; that's still hanging out near the Andaman Islands.