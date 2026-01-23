Thunderstorms, rain likely in UP till January 26: IMD India Jan 23, 2026

Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The IMD says you can expect rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across the state from January 22 to 26, thanks to back-to-back Western Disturbances.

The first round started on January 22 and should last through the 24th. After a short break, more wet weather is set to return on January 26.