Thunderstorms, rain likely in UP till January 26: IMD
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The IMD says you can expect rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across the state from January 22 to 26, thanks to back-to-back Western Disturbances.
The first round started on January 22 and should last through the 24th. After a short break, more wet weather is set to return on January 26.
Why bother?
About 45 districts—including Saharanpur and Lucknow—could see these storms on January 23, while Gorakhpur is among about 18 districts expected to be affected on January 24.
Expect temperatures to jump by 3-5°C until January 24 before dipping again by up to 4°C.
Keep an eye on official updates.
What about eastern UP?
Rain will hit most of eastern UP on January 23 and shift toward central areas by the next day.
Things should dry up briefly on January 25 before another round of storms moves in.
If you're in places like Rae Bareli or Deoria, keep your umbrella handy!