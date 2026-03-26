Ticket prices skyrocket as Dubai reopens to Indians
With things settling down in Dubai, lots of Indian expats are heading back for work, but flight prices have shot up.
Travel agents said a one-way economy-class Emirates ticket from Delhi to Dubai is costing a minimum of ₹50,000, with the average fare in the ₹85,000 to ₹90,000 range until April 5.
FlyDubai fares start at about ₹35,000 to ₹40,000, while flights by Indian carriers are reported to start at around ₹40,000, but if you're looking to save, some are flying IndiGo to Abu Dhabi for about ₹30,000 and then catching a ride to Dubai.
One Qatar Airways worker's family had to travel separately
After February 28, many Indians sent their families home for safety.
Now, getting everyone back isn't easy: one worker in Qatar had to send his family ahead on Qatar Airways because his own transit visa was delayed.
It's been a stressful time with expensive tickets and tricky logistics for many expat families trying to return.