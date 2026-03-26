Ticket prices skyrocket as Dubai reopens to Indians India Mar 26, 2026

With things settling down in Dubai, lots of Indian expats are heading back for work, but flight prices have shot up.

Travel agents said a one-way economy-class Emirates ticket from Delhi to Dubai is costing a minimum of ₹50,000, with the average fare in the ₹85,000 to ₹90,000 range until April 5.

FlyDubai fares start at about ₹35,000 to ₹40,000, while flights by Indian carriers are reported to start at around ₹40,000, but if you're looking to save, some are flying IndiGo to Abu Dhabi for about ₹30,000 and then catching a ride to Dubai.