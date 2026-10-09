TNPDCIL brings in private linemen, helpers to speed power restorations
India
The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, TNPDCL, is bringing in private linemen and helpers to speed up fixing power cuts across the city.
This decision came after a virtual meeting last September, with the goal of sorting out complaints more quickly and making sure people aren't left in the dark for too long.
TNPDCIL deploys night teams, plans relocations
Because of staff shortages, TNPDCL will now have extra teams working from 6pm to 7am especially in Perambur, Villivakkam, and some spots in Kancheepuram.
Executive engineers will keep an eye on substation staffing and focus on moving overhead lines away from government school premises.
The hope? Fewer outages and happier neighborhoods that get their power back sooner.