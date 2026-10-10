Toll collection resumes at Nattika plaza as police remove protesters
India
Toll collection is back at Kerala's Nattika plaza on NH 66, but not without drama: police had to step in as protests flared up again.
Locals and party members are upset that drivers are being charged while the highway is still unfinished; some SDPI and Welfare Party activists who came to prevent the collection were removed by police.
Skylark Group toll faces local backlash
The main issue? Big chunks of the highway, like the Chavakkad bypass and Vadannappally flyover, aren't done yet.
Even though officials say 90% of the work is finished, many feel it's unfair to pay until everything's complete.
The Skylark Group runs the toll, but with ongoing safety concerns and local pushback, this debate isn't going away anytime soon.