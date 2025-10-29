Next Article
Traffic alert! Restrictions on Western Express Highway for PM's visit
India
Heads up, Mumbai!
With Prime Minister Modi in town for India Maritime Week at Goregaon's NESCO Centre on October 29, police are rolling out special traffic restrictions to keep things moving and secure.
Heavy vehicles banned on this stretch
From 2pm to 9pm today, heavy vehicles can't use either side of the Western Express Highway between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka.
Emergency services and official convoys are allowed through, but everyone else should follow detours and steer clear if possible.
Plan your route ahead of time
PM Modi is leading key sessions with global maritime leaders at the event.
Because of all the VVIPs attending, security is tight and traffic controls are extra strict—so if you're traveling near Goregaon East, it's smart to plan ahead or pick another route.