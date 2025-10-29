Next Article
Why PM Modi attended ASEAN Summit virtually instead of in-person
India
Prime Minister Modi chose to join the October 2024 ASEAN Summit online, while US President Trump showed up in Kuala Lumpur.
Reports say Modi wanted to avoid a face-to-face with Trump, especially after Trump repeatedly claimed he was mediating between India and Pakistan—a claim India firmly denies.
India's balancing act on global stage
Modi's virtual attendance highlights growing friction between India and the US, with disagreements over trade, tariffs on Russian oil imports, and differing views on China.
At the summit, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stepped in for India and met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as tensions with Pakistan continued back home.
All this points to India carefully balancing its foreign relationships while handling tricky global politics.