India exports GI-tagged limes to UK for 1st time

Lime light ahead for farmers

A GI (Geographical Indication) tag means these limes are recognized for their unique origin—think of it as a badge that boosts their value and protects regional identity.

Earlier this year, APEDA also helped send Swadeshi Limes from Karnataka to the UAE, plus apples and apricots from Kargil to Gulf countries.

On another note, Goyal recently met with EU officials in Brussels to speed up a trade deal that could open even more doors for Indian products abroad.